KC Current extends unbeaten streak to 13 with win in Gotham

The Kansas City Current leaves NY/NJ Gotham FC with a 1-0 win, extending their unbeaten streak to thirteen and sitting in first place. The Current improved to a league leading 9-4-5 record with 32 points while Gotham stays in last place with 12 points.

The Current came into the game tied for third but leapfrogged to first over the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave while the Houston Dash stayed level with a draw vs Angel City FC.

While the Current did get the win, it was not easy. Both teams struggled to create a lot of quality chances in the first half with wet conditions and players on both sides having returned recently from International Duty.

The second half saw a few more opportunities and a goal. Claire Lavogez almost scored in the 58th minute when she crossed into the box and Gotham keeper Michelle Betos punch attempt saw the ball spinning towards goal. Paige Monaghan rescued Gotham when she flew into clear it off the line.

Kansas City’s next chance came when a penalty was earned by Lavogez. Gotham defender Ellie Jean fouled Lavogez just inside the box unnecessarily. Lavogez was headed towards the endline and Gotham had two defenders in position.

Regular penalty taker Lo Labonta had already subbed out of the match so U.S. International defender Hailie Mace was next in line for the penalty role. Mace took her time heading to the spot and blasted the shot past Betos to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead in the 78th minute.

The lead almost did not last long when Kristie Mewis sent a laser from just outside the box in the 80th minute. AD Franch just got a hand the ball, sending it deflecting off the crossbar.

The Current closed the game out without giving up too many chances and will next face the Chicago Red Stars in their home on Wednesday.

AD Franch set a milestone with the clean sheet, becoming only the second keeper in the NWSL to record 40 shutouts. The other keeper is former FC Kansas City and Current keeper, Nicole Barnhart

