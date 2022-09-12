Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 150 Appearances for Salloi

Another weekend where both Sporting KC and the KC Current were unbeaten. Sporting moved to four games unbeaten with a 0-0 draw in Houston. The Current meanwhile extended their run to 13 without a loss in a 1-0 win over Gotham FC. Here are stats and milestones from this weekend’s games.

Sporting KC

Daniel Salloi made his 150th appearance in MLS competitions, he’s the 20th player to reach that mark.

At 35 years, 320 days, Roger Espinoza became the 6th oldest player to appear in a game in all competitions for Kansas City.

Espinoza made his 47th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Graham Zusi for 6th all time on that list.

Espinoza made his 41st sub appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Teal Bunbury for 9th all time on that list.

It was Espinoza’s 38th sub appearance in league play, tying him with Soony Saad for 9th all time on that list.

Cam Duke made his 50th appearance in MLS competitions, he’s the 82nd player to reach that mark.

Duke made his 32nd substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Stephen Armstrong for 19th all time on that list.

Duke made his 30th sub appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Armstrong for 18th all time on that list.

It was Duke’s 29th sub appearance in league play, breaking his tie with Diego Rubio, Lawrence Olum, and Digital Takawira for 17th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 93rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Becky Sauerbrunn for 3rd all time on that list.

In the 44th minute, Lo’eau LaBonta passed Yael Averbuch and moved into 7th place all time in league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. LaBonta finished the game with 5,102 minutes played.

LaBonta made her 77th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Jen Buczkowski for 5th all time on that list.

In the 89th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Brittany Kolmel and moved into 12th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Edmonds finished the game with 3,781 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 38th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mandy Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 46th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Merritt Mathias for 14th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 37th start in league play, tying her with Becca Moros for 14th all time on that list.

In the 19th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Victoria Pickett and moved into 17th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Ball finished the game with 3,240 minutes played.

Ball made her 40th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Laddish for 19th all time on that list.

Ball made her 33rd start in league play, breaking her tie with Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

In the 38th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Pickett and moved into 19th place all time in league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. Hamilton finished the game with 2,649 minutes played.

In the 30th minute, Hamilton passed Pickett and moved into 18th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Hamilton finished the game with 3,229 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 39th appearance in all competitions, tying her with Laddish for 20th all time on that list.

Hamilton made her 30th league start, tying her with Pickett for 19th all time on that list.