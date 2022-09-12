Finding new words to describe Sporting KC’s season

It was another rough and ugly match against the Houston Dynamo as Sporting KC settled for a scoreless draw on the road. In spite of countless opportunities, and two shots off the crossbar, SKC never found the final touch.

Six yellow cards were shown, but the antics from the Dynamo called for many more. We expect nothing less from Houston these days.

Ben Sweat was the best player for Sporting KC. That is a combination of words I never thought would fall together. The usual suspects like Daniel Salloi, Erik Thommy, and Johnny Russell had their moments, but Sporting failed to continue the momentum they had built over the last month.

The KC Current are still on fire amidst 13-match unbeaten run. What makes them so dangerous right now?

We wrap things up with a healthy dose of USMNT striker banter.

