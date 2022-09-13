Sporting Kansas City vs. D.C. United Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs D.C. United
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com/Live, ESPN+ (out of market)
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
8-15-7 (31 points)
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Availability Report:
OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (SEI - knee surgery), Tim Melia (hamstring), Logan Ndenbe (Healthy and Safety Protocols)
QUESTIONABLE - Graham Zusi (quad)
The XI for the home squad #SKCvDCU | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/XJWwladM5Z— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 13, 2022
D.C. United
7-17-6 (26 points)
14th in the East (Last in MLS)
Head Coach: Wayne Rooney
Availability Report:
OUT - Adrien Perez (foot), Brad Smith (knee), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Taxi Fountas (head)
QUESTIONABLE - None
