Sporting Kansas City vs. D.C. United Match Thread

By Chad C Smith
MLS: D.C. United at New England Revolution Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs D.C. United

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com/Live, ESPN+ (out of market)

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

8-15-7 (31 points)

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Availability Report:

OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (SEI - knee surgery), Tim Melia (hamstring), Logan Ndenbe (Healthy and Safety Protocols)

QUESTIONABLE - Graham Zusi (quad)

D.C. United

7-17-6 (26 points)

14th in the East (Last in MLS)

Head Coach: Wayne Rooney

Availability Report:

OUT - Adrien Perez (foot), Brad Smith (knee), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Taxi Fountas (head)

QUESTIONABLE - None

