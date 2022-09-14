Across State Lines: Vujnovic Joins Gorica in Croatia

In a season of frustrations for Sporting KC, one that fans have mentioned off and on throughout the season was the lack of chances that Nikola Vujnovic got while on loan to KC this year. Vujnovic played 331 minutes over nine appearances for Kansas City in league play before he and the team mutually agreed to terminated his loan in July. He did score a goal for KC in the US Open Cup against FC Dallas. After the termination of his loan, Vujnovic has returned to Europe and now has a new club. This past weekend, Vujnovic made his debut for Croatian side, HNK Gorica, which plays in the HNL, the top division in Croatia.

In other news, seven months after Kevin Ellis informed the KC Comets that he was stepping away from the team and apparently retiring from professional soccer, he is back in the game. Ellis signed a three year contract this past week with the St. Louis Ambush ahead of the 2022-2023 MASL season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in either of Columbus’s games.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 2-1 win over LAFC.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 0-0 draw with DC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 16 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Dallas. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with LA.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in either of Minnesota’s games.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Started and played 70 minutes in Atlanta’s 4-2 win over Toronto.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 3-0 USOC win over Sacramento. Started and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 68 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado’s 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Columbus’s 2-2 draw with Montreal. Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 2-1 loss to Miami.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Montreal’s 2-2 draw with Columbus. Started and played 62 minutes recording 2 goals and an assist in Montreal’s 3-2 win over Chicago.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in either of Cincinnati’s games.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in DC’s 0-0 draw with RSL. Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-0 loss to KC.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over NYCFC.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Vancouver’s 3-1 loss to Colorado.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Austin.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Austin.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 45 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Dallas. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-1 draw with Nashville.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 58 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with LA.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-1 draw with Cincinnati. Started and played 57 minutes in NYCFC’s 1-0 loss to Charlotte.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over NYCFC.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Washington’s 4-3 win over San Diego.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 4-3 win over San Diego.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 5-1 win over Louisville.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Houston’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 62 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 62 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 76 minutes in North Carolina’s 5-1 win over Louisville.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 86 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in North Carolina’s 5-1 win over Louisville.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 5-1 win over Louisville.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 5-1 win over Louisville.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-0 win over Orlando.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 86 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-0 win over Orlando.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Portland’s 2-0 win over Orlando.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 4-3 win over San Diego.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 2-0 win over Phoenix.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes recording an assist in Colorado Springs’s 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Game this week postponed.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Birmingham’s 4-3 loss to Indy.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Louisville’s 2-2 draw with Tulsa. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Pittsburgh.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 loss to Orange County.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 75 minutes in Loudoun’s 4-0 loss to Sacramento.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 loss to Charleston.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-2 draw with Tulsa. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Pittsburgh.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 4-3 loss to Indy.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 4-3 win over Birmingham.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 74 minutes before being red carded in LA’s 1-0 loss to Orange County.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Dressed but did not play in Pittsburgh’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Detroit’s 2-1 win over Colorado Springs.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 81 minutes in Birmingham’s 4-3 loss to Indy.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Louisville. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-2 loss to Hartford.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 86 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-0 loss to Oakland.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 76 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Louisville’s 2-2 draw with Tulsa. Started and played 69 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Pittsburgh.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Indy’s 4-3 win over Birmingham.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Started and played 90 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Did not dress in either of Orange County’s games.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 loss to Orange County.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 57 minutes in Miami’s 7-1 win over New York.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in either of Louisville’s games.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 2-1 win over Charleston.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 7-1 win over New York.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 3-1 loss to RGV.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 77 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 win over Orange County.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 4-2 win over Portland.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 3-1 loss to North Texas.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’s 3-1 win over St. Louis.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 60 minutes in St. Louis’s 3-1 loss to North Texas.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to Colorado.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Tacoma’s 1-0 win over Vancouver.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 77 minutes in Philadelphia’s 6-1 win over Orlando.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 3-1 win over South Georgia.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 79 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Greenville.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Greenville’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 90 minutes in Omaha’s 3-0 loss to Tucson.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Dressed but did not play in South Georgia’s 3-1 los to Richmond. Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in South Georgia’s 3-1 win over Northern Colorado.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Madison’s 5-2 loss to Chattanooga.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Chattanooga’s 5-2 win over Madison.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 61 minutes in Richmond’s 3-1 win over South Georgia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Greenville.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 59 minutes in Michigan’s 1-0 win over LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 2-1 win over Maryland.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over San Diego. Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 3-2 win over LA.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 45 minutes in Chindia’s 2-1 loss to Sepsi.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 84 minutes in Virton’s 1-0 win over Genk II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Vida’s 2-1 win over UPNFM.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colo-Colo’s 4-0 win over Union Espanola.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Kalmar’s 4-0 loss to KIF Orebro.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 69 minutes in Vasas’s 2-1 loss to Ujpest.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Pasto’s 2-1 loss to Indepdiente Santa Fe.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Tianjin’s 0-0 draw with Guangzhou FC.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-1 win over San Telmo.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to SPAL.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 5-1 win over MOL Fehervar.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game until 10/8.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 80 minutes in Fjolnir’s 1-0 loss to Grotta.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Game this week postponed.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Vasas.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Santos Laguna.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - No game this week.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Pacific’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Ottawa.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-0 win over Atletico Chiriqui.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Did not dress in Jeju’s 2-1 win over Gimcheon Sangmu. Started and played 64 minutes in Jeju’s 2-2 draw with Daegu.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - No game this week.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-1 win over Cavalry.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 87 minutes in Vaduz’s 0-0 Conference League draw with Apollon. Started and played 55 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 draw with Neuchatel Xamax.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 1-0 win over Valadares Gaia.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-1 win over Solin.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Estoril.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 3-0 loss to Shakhtyor.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 87 minutes in Leon’s 1-0 loss to Queretaro.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 1-0 loss to Ferencvarosi II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-1 draw with Grama.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 9/14.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 9-0 win over Leiknir Reykjavik. Started and played 59 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Keflavik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 86 minutes, recording an assist in Finn Harps’s 5-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Sundby.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in MTK’s 3-0 loss to Diosgyor.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Did not dress in Shelbourne’s 1-0 loss to Peamount.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 2-1 win over Enosis.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 85 minutes in Defensores’s 2-2 draw with Deportivo Merlo.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 66 minutes in Troyes’s 1-0 loss to Lens.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Game this week postponed.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Makoi’s 2-2 draw with Monor.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Solin’s 2-1 loss to Jarun.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 2-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 9-0 win over Leiknir Reykjavik. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Keflavik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-1 loss to Sion.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Sundby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’s 2-1 loss to Croatia Zmijavci.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 1-0 win over Police.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Dressed but did not play in Plaza’s 3-1 loss to Nacional.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 1-0 loss to Sonsbeck.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 1-1 draw with Dubrava Zagreb.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 4-0 loss to KIF Orebro.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Did not dress in Benfica’s 6-0 win over Maritimo.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 4-1 win over Khon Kaen United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Graficar’s 2-0 win over Trayal Krusevac.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Did not dress in KuPS’s 3-0 win over HPS.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Kecskemeti.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Came of the bench and played 30 minutes in Gorica’s 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Oliveirense’s 1-1 draw with Penafiel.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Ontario - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)