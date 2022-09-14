The Kansas City Current fall to the Chicago Red Stars 4-0

The Kansas City Current went into their match against the Chicago Red Stars Wednesday night riding a wave of success in recent weeks. The Current had been undefeated in 13 straight matches with their last loss all the way back at the end of May. That success had landed the Current at the top of the NWSL standings with 32 points and an overall record of 9-4-5 in their 18 games played. The Red Stars came into the match sitting in 6th in the standings with 27 points and an overall record of 7-5-6 in their 18 games played.

The Current and the Red Stars last met on June 18 at Children’s Mercy Park and battled to a 2-2 draw.

The Current starting lineup featured only two changes from the match on Sunday against Gotham City. Cassie Miller stepped in for AD Franch in goal and Taylor Leach got the start in place of Addysn Merrick.

The Red Stars got on the board early in the match. Mallory Pugh took a shot that ricocheted off of the back of Elizabeth Ball. Cassie Miller was able to make a great save that lead to the first corner of the match. The clearance of the incoming ball was missed and Tatumn Milazzo was able to put the ball in the back of the net in the 5th minute.

After Hailie Mace had made a great run up the field and put in a good cross for the Current that no one was in a position to take, Mallory Pugh broke away from all KC Current defenders and went all the way down the field to score a quick second goal for the Red Stars in the 8th minute. Pugh was able to take on the final defender and the goalkeeper to put it away and double the lead.

Mal Pugh turned on the ⚡ to speed things up!



What. A. Goal. @MalPugh | #CHIvKC pic.twitter.com/oP7YsUdZo0 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 15, 2022

After the first two quick goals, the Current were able to slow things down and put more pressure on Chicago. The Current also held a good bit of position that led to several promising crosses and shots, but the Current just could not get the offense going through the first half. The first 45 minutes ended with the Red Stars on top 2-0.

The Current made a halftime substitution with Alex Loera replacing Taylor Leach. Claire Lavogez made a great move at the start of the second half and was brought down just outside the box leading to a free kick for the Current. Lavogez took the free kick, but it went directly to Alyssa Naeher, the Chicago keeper.

The Current continued to have most of the possession for the start of the second half, but continued to struggle to find any good opportunities for a goal. That good possession and extra pressure on the Red Stars led to another great run by Mallory Pugh.

Pugh found the ball and again made a quick run straight through the remaining Current defenders and scored her second goal of the night in the 59th minute to put Chicago up 3-0.

We're not gonna say it, we're not gonna say it...



Mallory Phew Phew Phew ⚽@MalPugh | #CHIvKC pic.twitter.com/ZYUtxXtVpN — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 15, 2022

The Red Stars weren’t done yet. Amanda Kowalski found herself wide open on a corner kick in the 72nd minute to put a header into the back of the net to put Chicago up 4-0.

Goal x 4️⃣!



Amanda Kowalski scores another one for the @chicagoredstars

to make it 4-0! #MKOT | #CHIvKC pic.twitter.com/YoAd50nP4G — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 15, 2022

The Current were not able to get anything going offensively and the match ended with a 4-0 score line.

The Current will have to put this game behind them and regroup quickly as they return home to Children’s Mercy Park to face a very good Portland Thorns team on Sunday.