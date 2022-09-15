Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Salloi Climbing Goal Scoring List

Sporting KC and the KC Current both had midweek games this week with Sporting winning 3-0 over DC United and the Current’s 13 game unbeaten run being snapped by the Chicago Red Stars in convincing fashion, 4-0. Here are stats and milestones from those games.

Sporting KC

For the first time in club history 3 goalkeepers have recorded a league shutout in one season. It’s the second time in all competitions in club history after the 2002 season (Tony Meola, Bo Oshoniyi, Taly Goode).

Daniel Salloi’s goal was his 38th in league play, tying him with Kei Kamara for 7th all time on that list.

Salloi’s goal was his 34th at home in all competitions for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud and Johnny Russell for 3rd all time on that list.

Salloi made his 169th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Mo Johnston for 18th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 151st appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Josh Wolff for 19th all time on that list.

At 21 years, 127 days Robert Voloder became the 14th youngest goal scorer for KC in league play.

He became the 15th youngest goal scorer in all competitions.

At 35 years, 323 days Roger Espinoza became the 6th oldest player to start a game for KC in all competitions.

Cam Duke made his 50th appearance in league play for KC, he’s the 75th player to reach that mark.

Duke became the 3rd youngest player to make 50 appearances in league play.

Felipe Hernandez made his 29th substitute appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Diego Rubio and Lawrence Olum for 20th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 94th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Becky Sauerbrunn for 3rd all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 70th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

In the 54th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Merritt Mathias and moved into 15th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. Edmonds finished the game with 3,211 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 39th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Becca Moros for 16th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 38th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Katie Bowen for 13th all time on that list.

In the 64th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Mandy Laddish and moved into 17th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. Ball finished the game with 2,898 minutes played.

Ball made her 35th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Victoria Pickett for 19th all time on that list.

Ball made her 41st appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Moros for 18th all time on that list.

Ball made her 38th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Pickett and Mathias for 16th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton made her 40th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her with with Laddish for 20th all time on that list.

Hamilton made her 31st league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Pickett for 19th all time on that list.