Pod: Keeping Current - The Streak had to end someday

It was a really busy week but Daniel Sperry from the Kansas City Star and Thad Bell got together to discuss the Kansas City Current. Of course the main topic is the thirteen-game unbeaten streak ending. It was a long streak, thirteen games, nine wins and four draws all totaled dating all the way back to May.

We chat a bit about where it all went wrong and does the loss mean anything. Is the Current as good as their record streak or even better? We also take a look at what the Kansas City Current could be doing in the playoffs this year and what the prospects are for next season.

This week it was only Daniel and Thad but we will have additional guests on pods in the future.

You can find The Blue Testament and all of our podcasts focusing on the Kansas City Current, Sporting Kansas City, and soccer in Kansas City wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow Thad @TheBackpost and Daniel @SperryDaniel94 on Twitter.