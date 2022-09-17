 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City have a short week as they take on Minnesota United FC

By Ben Gartland
SOCCER: DEC 03 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal - Minnesota United FC at Sporting KC Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, ESPN+

Referee: Marcos de Oliveria

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

9-7-15, 34 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Last 5: W-W-D-D-W

Injury Report: OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Logan Ndenbe (health & safety protocols)

Minnesota United FC

13-6-12, 45 points

5th in the West

Head Coach: Adrian Heath (6th season)

Last 5: W-L-L-L-D

Injury Report: OUT: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh); OUT: Hassani Dotson (knee), OUT: Jacori Hayes (lower leg), OUT: Callum Montgomery (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Robin Lod (ankle)

