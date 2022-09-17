Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, ESPN+
Referee: Marcos de Oliveria
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
9-7-15, 34 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Last 5: W-W-D-D-W
Injury Report: OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Logan Ndenbe (health & safety protocols)
Minnesota United FC
13-6-12, 45 points
5th in the West
Head Coach: Adrian Heath (6th season)
Last 5: W-L-L-L-D
Injury Report: OUT: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh); OUT: Hassani Dotson (knee), OUT: Jacori Hayes (lower leg), OUT: Callum Montgomery (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Robin Lod (ankle)
