KC Current earn a point after late goal in stoppage time

After a tough 4-0 loss in Chicago on Wednesday, the one that broke the 13-match unbeaten streak, the Kansas City Current returned to Children’s Mercy Park to face the Portland Thorns FC. The Current were looking for a pivotal win to regain the number one spot in the NWSL standings and become the first team to claim a spot in the NWSL playoffs, but the game against the Portland Thorns would be a tough challenge and made it difficult for the Current to score, despite its many chances.

After a tough physical game, the Thorns, who were also looking to climb to the number spot with a win, scored late in the second half and seemed like the team to win the game. Goalkeeper AD Franch recored 8 saves for the game, but Portland, determined to score before the match was over, were able to break through Franch’s stops with a goal in the 87’ minute.

.@raque_rocky and the Thorns finally get the breakthrough! pic.twitter.com/9j2IwBzHtJ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 18, 2022

It seemed as if Kansas City would drop their second consecutive loss, dropping them down to fourth in the standings, but a set piece after a foul by Portland’s Becky Sauerbrunn in stoppage time led to the equalizer. After the set piece pass from Kristen Edmonds to Hailie Mace, Mace’s shot deflected off the Portland wall and headed into the goal.

@hailiemace oh my goodness!!!



KC levels DEEP into stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/RvIrJuhnRY — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 18, 2022

The 1-1 draw kept Kansas City in contention to finish at the top of the standings with one game left in the season. As of the final whistle, the Current sit at number 3, tied with 33 points, separated by Houston Dash at number two with 33 points and San Diego Wave at first place with 34 points.

Up next, the Current host the Washington Spirit at Children’s Mercy Park at 4 pm CT. It will be the last home game of the regular season.