Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Agada’s Birthday Brace

For the last time this season, all three Kansas City professional outdoor teams played on the same weekend. It ended as an undefeated weekend for KC’s three teams with Sporting KC winning 4-1 on Saturday before the KC Current and Sporting KC II both getting draws on Sunday (with SKCII getting an extra point for winning the shootout). Here are stats and milestones from this weekend.

Sporting KC

Willy Agada became the 4th player to score a goal on his birthday with KC, joining Paul Wright (1998), Soony Saad (2011), and Johnny Russell (2018). He’s the 5th player to score on his birthday in all competitions with the other three and Gerso Fernandes (2019).

Roger Espinoza recorded his 43rd league assist for KC, tying him with Benny Feilhaber for 4th all time on that list.

Johnny Russell made his 150th appearance in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 21st player to reach that mark.

Russell recorded his 40th assist in all competitions for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 6th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi recorded his 22nd assist in league play, tying him with Kerry Zavagnin for 11th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 170th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Michael Harrington for 17th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 152nd appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Josh Wolff for 19th all time on that list.

Felipe Hernandez made his 30th substitute appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Stephen Armstrong and Cam Duke for 18th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 95th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Erika Tymrak for 2nd all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 71st start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

Hailie Mace’s goal was her 6th in all competitions, tying her with Yael Averbuch, Sydney Leroux, and CeCe Kizer for 8th all time on that list.

In the 5th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Katie Bowen and moved into 14th place all time on the list for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. In the 72nd minute, Edmonds then passed Becca Moros and moved into 13th place all time on that list. She finished the game with 3,301 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 40th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Becca Moros for 16th place all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 39th league start, breaking her tie with Bowen for 13th all time on that list.

In the 39th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Elizabeth Ball and moved into 17th place all time on the list for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,372 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 41st appearance in all competitions, tying her with Ball and Moros for 18th all time on that list.

Hamilton made her 32nd league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Hamilton made her 38th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Ball, Victoria Picketts, and Merritt Mathias for 16th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

In the 20th minute, Kaveh Rad passed Colton Storm and moved into 7th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. In the 48th minute, Rad then passed Wan Kuzain and moved into 6th place all time on that list. He finished the game with 4,721 minutes played.

Rad made his 54th start in all competitions, tying him with Adrian Zendejas for 5th all time on that list.

In the 29th minute, Jake Davis passed Zendejas and moved into 7th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,291 minutes played.

In the 29th minute, Davis passed Tyler Pasher and moved into 10th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,291 minutes played.

Davis made his 59th league appearance, breaking his tie with Kuzain for 7th place all time on that list.

Davis made his 49th league start for SKCII, tying him with Wilson Harris for 7th all time on that list.

Davis made his 49th start in all competitions, tying him with Harris for 10th all time on that list.

In the 87th minute, Jahon Rad passed Enoch Mushagalusa and moved into 16th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,121 minutes played.

In the 87th minute Rad passed Mushagalusa and moved into 17th place for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,121 minutes played.

Rad made his 54th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Zendejas and Kharlton Belmar for 12th place all time on that list.