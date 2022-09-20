Early Offseason Questions

Sporting KC finally figured things out. They’re scoring goals and Willy Agada is taking his shirt off every match! SKC has been one of the best teams in MLS since August. The moment you got excited... they promptly got eliminated from the playoffs.

Kevin Lopez of @SKCFanTV joins the show. You can find him every matchday and watch the games with him as he live streams.

It’s clear that nobody in MLS would have wanted to face this team, had they made it. If Erik Thommy and Agada had arrived two games sooner, SKC very well could be sneaking into the post season. Daniel Salloi has greatly benefited from their arrival. Seeing more confidence and ability around him on the field has perhaps taken some of the pressure off his shoulders.

There’s been a lot of talk this week about Alan Pulido and his future with the team. Should the team buy out his contract and find another DP?

A fight about Argentina and Brazil breaks out.

The KC Current’s streak finally came to an end, but after a tough draw with the Portland Thorns, they’re still near the top of the table. The city really seems to be responding to the excitement around the Current and everyone is ready for a playoff run.

