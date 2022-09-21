Across State Lines: Palmer-Brown Called into US Team

Another FIFA international window is upon us with a handful of former Kansas City players being called up to their respective national teams. Former Sporting KC homegrown player, Erik Palmer-Brown is with the US team for friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia this coming week. Palmer-Brown was an injury replacement along with Mark McKenzie for Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards. Palmer-Brown is off to a strong start to his 2022-2023 campaign in France with Troyes.

Another former Sporting player who was called up was defender Winston Reid, who has been called up by New Zealand. Reid is calling time on his international career after the friendlies. At 34, Reid hasn’t played a club game since his loan to Brentford from West Ham ended at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 1-1 draw with San Jose.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 3-0 loss to Austin. Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 2-1 loss to Cincinnati.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Houston.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Austin.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 4-1 loss to KC.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Started and played 56 minutes in Atlanta’s 1-0 win over Orlando. Started and played 68 minutes in Atlanta’s 0-0 draw with Philadelphia.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta. Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Orlando’s 4-0 win over Toronto.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 65 minutes in Colorado’s 2-1 win over San Jose. Started and played 85 minutes in Colorado’s 4-1 loss to LA.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 89 minutes in Montreal’s 1-0 win over New England.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over RSL.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-2 loss to Miami.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 3-2 win over Chicago.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Started and played 70 minutes, recording an assist in Vancouver’s 3-0 win over LA. Started and played 75 minutes, recording an assist in Vancouver’s 2-1 win over Seattle.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 2-1 win over San Jose. Started and played 64 minutes in Colorado’s 4-1 los to LA.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Houston.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 79 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Austin.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in either of NYCFC’s games.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 3-2 win over Chicago.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Houston’s 1-0 win over Chicago.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 67 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 4-0 loss to Chicago. Started and played 64 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 4-0 loss to Chicago. Started and played 64 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in either of Angel City’s games.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 59 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Angel City. Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-0 loss to Chicago. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to Washington.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to Washington.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Angel City. Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to Washington.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 1-0 win over Chicago.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 1-1 draw with KC.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 64 minutes in KC’s 4-0 loss to Chicago. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 1-1 draw with KC.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 67 minutes in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 1-1 draw with KC.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in KC’s 4-0 loss to Chicago. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in KC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in either of San Antonio’s games.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 1-0 win over New York.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 loss to RGV. Did not dress in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 loss to RGV. Started and played 77 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Did not dress in Las Vegas’s 3-0 loss to Hartford.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 4-2 win over Loudoun.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-2 loss to El Paso.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 45 minutes in Loudoun’s 4-2 loss to Louisville.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 loss to Detroit.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 60 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 4-2 win over Loudoun.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 loss to RGV. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 5-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Suspended for LA’s 3-2 loss to El Paso.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 loss to Birmingham.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 60 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 4-2 win over Loudoun.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Indy’s 5-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in San Diego’s 3-0 win over Phoenix.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Orange County’s 4-0 loss to Sacramento.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-2 loss to El Pas.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 79 minutes in Miami’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 4-2 win over Loudoun.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 5-0 win over Charleston.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 5-0 loss to Memphis.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-1 draw with San Antonio.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 81 minutes, scoring a goal in Monterey Bay’s 5-0 win over Indy

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game this week.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Minnesota’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to KC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 70 minutes in St. Louis’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to KC.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 89 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 win over North Texas.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-1 loss to SLC.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Tacoma’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 3-1 win over New England.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 3-2 win over Omaha. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 2-2 draw with Chattanooga.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-0 win over Central Valley.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 84 minutes before being red carded in Greenville’s 1-1 draw with Omaha.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 85 minutes in Omaha’s 3-2 loss to Richmond. Started and played 90 minutes in Omaha’s 1-1 draw with Greenville.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Did not dress in South Georgia’s 1-1 draw with Tucson.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 45 minutes in Madison’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 2-2 draw with Richmond.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench playing 20 minutes, scoring a goal in Richmond’s 3-2 win over Omaha. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 2-2 draw with Chattanooga.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-0 win over Central Valley.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 0-0 draw with Chattanooga.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-1 win over LA.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Michigan.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 80 minutes in Chindia’s 1-0

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 61 minutes in Virton’s 2-1 loss to Beerschot.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-0 loss to Olimpia.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-0 win over Cobresal.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 6-2 loss to Rosengard.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Vasas’s 2-1 cup win over BSE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Pasto’s 2-0 win over Deportivo Cali. Did not dress in Pasto’s 2-1 win over Junior.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 win over Henan SSLM.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 89 minutes in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Gimnasia Mendoza.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Pisa.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 5-0 win over Kelen SC.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game until 10/8.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Fjolnir’s 5-1 win over Afturelding.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 4-3 win over Manchester City.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 6-1 cup win over Mateszalkai MTK.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Club Leon.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Did not dress in Pacific’s 1-1 draw with Forge.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-0 win over Veraguas United.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 69 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 loss to Gangwon.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 3-1 win over Sevilla.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 71 minutes in Aguila’s 1-0 win over Platense.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Forge’s 1-1 draw with Pacific.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 4-1 win over AZ. Did not dress in Vaduz’s 8-0 win over Eschen/Mauren III.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 4-2 win over Torreense.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 3-2 win over Bijelo Brdo.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes in Vizela’s 2-0 loss to Sporting Braga.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 73 minutes in Gomel’s 3-0 loss to Dinamo Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Leon’s 2-2 draw with Tijuana.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 1-0 cup loss to DVSC.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-1 draw with Tona.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Thor/KA’s 3-3 draw with IBV. Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Thor/KA’s 3-1 win over Keflavik.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with KR.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game this week.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-1 loss to Grandvillars.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 cup win over Odense Q. Started and played 74 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 loss to Fortuna Hjorring.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 8-0 cup win over Issimo.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Dressed but did not play in Rangers’s 3-2 loss to Benfica.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Did not dress in Shelbourne’s 2-0 loss to Athlone Town.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 2-1 win over AEL.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’s 2-1 loss to Colegiales.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 3-1 win over Clermont.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Everton.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-1 loss to Atletico.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game this week.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-0 win over Rijeka. Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 2-2 draw with Istra 1961.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 72 minutes in Botev’s 3-2 loss to Spartak Varna.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with KR.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 4-2 cup win over Etoile Carouge.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 cup win over Odense Q. Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 loss to Fortuna Hjorring.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’s 1-0 win over Kustosija.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 2-0 win over Rwamagana City.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 10/16.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Plaza’s 1-1 draw with Danubio. Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Plaza’s 1-0 loss to Deportivo Maldonado.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 4-3 loss to SPVG Schonnebeck.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 3-2 loss to Jarun.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 6-2 loss to Rosengard.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Did not dress in Benfica’s 4-0 win over Albergaria. Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Benfica’s 3-2 win over Rangers.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Bradford’s 3-0 win over Stevenage.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 0-0 draw with Nongbua Pitchaya.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 72 minutes in Graficar’s 2-1 win over Jedinstvo UB.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Dressed but did not play in KuPS’s 3-1 win over PK-35 Vantaa.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 2-0 win over Dorogi.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Gorica’s 1-0 loss to Osijek.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes in Oliveirense’s 3-2 loss to Feirense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Ontario - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)