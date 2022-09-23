Pod: Keeping Current - With Grace

Grace Rogers from the KC Current joins pod regulars Daniel Sperry (KC Star) and Thad Bell (The Blue Testament). Grace was at onetime a contributor with The Blue Testament before going off to college, doing some other amazing things before returning home. Once Grace returned to Kansas City she joined the KC Current Communications staff.

We discuss the prospects for the rest of the season, with two games left for the KC Current. The weirdness that occurs in the NWSL (Normally Weird Soccer League), the difference from last season, and some of our favorite players to watch on the team.

The Current next plays on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park at 4 p.m. versus the Washington Spirit with a chance to clinch their first playoff spot since returning to Kansas City in 2021.

You can find The Blue Testament and all of our podcasts focusing on the Kansas City Current, Sporting Kansas City, and soccer in Kansas City wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow @TheGraceRogers, Thad @TheBackpost and Daniel @SperryDaniel94 on Twitter.