Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Scott Passes Tymrak

The KC Current clinched a playoff berth yesterday in their 3-0 win over the Washington Spirit. Here are the stats and milestones from yesterday’s game.

Desiree Scott made her 96th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Erika Tymrak for 2nd all time on that list.

CeCe Kizer scored her 7th goal for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Kristen Hamilton for 7th all time on that list.

It was her 7th goal in all competitions as well for KC NWSL teams, giving her sole possession of 8th place on that list.

In the 42nd minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Merritt Mathias and moved into 16th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. In the 90th minute, Hamilton tied Becca Moros for 15th place all time on that list. She finished the game with 3,462 minutes played.

In the 84th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Mathias and moved into 17th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,420 minutes played.

Ball made her 36th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Victoria Pickett for 19th all time on that list.

Ball made her 35th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mathias for 16th all time on that list.

In the 80th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Mandy Laddish and moved into 18th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,882 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 35th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Pickett for 20th all time on that list.

Hamilton made her 33rd league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Ball and Hamilton made their 42nd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking their tie with Moros for 18th all time on that list.

Ball and Hamilton made their 39th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Moros for 15th all time on that list.