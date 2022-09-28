Pod: In-depth discussion on the SKC year-end roster part 1

With Sporting Kansas City officially out of the playoffs, the biggest topic to discuss is what will happen with the roster in the off-season. Various articles have already been published here and here. A helpful contract status guide can be found here.

The three Blue Testament contributors that have covered the team the longest decided to sit down and discuss every player on the roster. Robert Rusert, Mike Kuhn, and Thad Bell spoke in-depth about each player.

With possible hard decisions on each line, we break down where they are with their contracts, salary, stats and what each one of us thinks should happen. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we don’t, but that is the beauty of it.

We do not just discuss the players that are out of contract or on a team option, but we take a look at every one. Players on contract could have their contracts bought out and that affects the overall roster.

The first episode focuses on the keepers and defenders.

The second episode focuses on the midfielders.

The third episode focuses on the forwards and wrapping it all up together.

