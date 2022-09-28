Across State Lines: Freeman, Volesky, Bieler Score Braces

In a week where many teams were off due to international soccer taking center stage, a few former Kansas City players were putting the ball into the net. Three former Sporting KC players all scored braces for their team this past week. Tyler Freeman and Christian Volesky both scored a pair of goals in the USL Championship for their teams. Meanwhile in Argentina, Claudio Bieler continues to score goals as he too found the net twice. A number of other former players also scored goals this weekend including Wilson Harris for Louisville and Graham Smith for Memphis in Memphis’s 2-1 win over Louisville in a top of the table clash in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. Renae Cuellar is also continuing to score in Liga MX Femenil for Club Tijuana.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game this week.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game this week.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game this week.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - No game this week.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 win over San Jose.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw with Seattle.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game this week.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game this week.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game this week.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Cincinnati.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 69 minutes before being red carded in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Cincinnati.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game this week.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 win over San Jose.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game this week.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Angel City. Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 3-0 loss to KC.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Angel City. Did not dress in Washington’s 3-0 loss to KC.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Orlando. Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Gotham.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina. Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 win over Washington.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 56 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over Gotham. Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-0 win over Houston.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 3-0 win over Washington.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 3-0 win over Washington.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in either of Angel City’s games.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina. Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Orlando. Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Gotham.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in KC’s 3-0 win over Washington.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 71 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign. Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Did not dress in either of OL Reign’s games.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Orlando. Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Gotham.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Started and played 79 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign. Started and played 45 minutes in Gotham’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Orlando. Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Gotham.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in either of Gotham’s games.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in either of Orlando’s games.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 3-0 win over Louisville. Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 3-0 win over Chicago.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 win over Washington.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in either of Portland’s games.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina. Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in either of Portland’s games.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in either of Washington’s games.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 3-0 win over Washington.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 1-0 win over Sacramento.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Did not dress in Colorado Springs’s 1-1 draw with Oakland.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 1-1 draw with Oakland.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’s 2-1 loss to San Diego. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, recording an assist in Las Vegas’s 4-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Detroit.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - No game this week.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Loudoun’s 3-0 win over Hartford. Did not dress in Loudoun’s 1-0 loss to Indy.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 1-1 draw with Oakland.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 win over Loudoun.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - No game this week.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Pittsburgh’s 1-1 draw with Orange County.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 0-0 draw with New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 2-2 draw with Detroit.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 59 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Detroit.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 3-3 draw with Monterey Bay.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 win over Loudoun.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 2-1 win over Las Vegas.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 90 minutes in Orange Conty’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (Loan) - No game this week.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Monterey Bay.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Detroit.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Memphis’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Dressed but did not play in Charleston’s 3-0 loss to RGV.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Monterey Bay.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Monterey Bay’s 3-3 draw with Phoenix. Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 0-0 draw with Miami. Did not dress in Montery Bay’s 4-0 loss to Las Vegas.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Detroit.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Season over.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in St. Louis’s 2-0 win over North Texas.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’s 2-0 loss to St. Louis.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in St. Louis’s 2-0 win over North Texas.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 85 minutes in Houston’s 2-2 (5-4) shootout loss to Tacoma.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Season over.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 120 minutes in Tacoma’s 2-2 (5-4) shootout win over Houston.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-0 loss to Toronto.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Central Valley.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 79 minutes in Greenville’s 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 90 minutes in Omaha’s 2-1 loss to Northern Colorado.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Dressed but did not play in South Georgia’s 1-0 win over Madison.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Madison’s 3-0 loss to Central Valley. Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Madison’s 1-0 loss to South Georgia.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 loss to Tucson.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Central Valley.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-0 win over Maryland.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-1 loss to San Diego.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Flower City.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Did not dress in Chindia’s 2-1 cup win over CSA Steaua Bucuresti.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 56 minutes before being red carded in Virton’s 2-1 extra time loss to Dessel Sport.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Kalmar’s 3-0 cup loss to Vaxjo. Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Kalmar’s 1-0 loss to Pitea.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game this week.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Started and played 45 minutes in Deportivo’s 3-2 win over La Equidad.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Atletico’s 4-1 win over All Boys.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game this week.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 2-1 win over DVTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game until 10/8.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game this week.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game this week.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 5-0 win over Mazatlan. Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game this week.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 loss to Herrera.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - No game until 11/18.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 1-1 draw wtih Firpo. Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 3-2 loss to Jocoro.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Forge’s 1-1 draw with Edmonton.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 2-0 loss to Andorra. Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 2-0 loss to Moldova.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 87 minutes in Duisburg’s 3-0 win over Turbine Potsdam.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 77 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 3-1 loss to FC Famalicao.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 1-0 loss to Cibalia.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game this week.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 1-0 loss to Chivas.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Dabas’s 4-0 loss to Dunaujvaros.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 74 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Pobla Mafumet.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 55 minutes in Thor/KA’s 4-0 loss to Stjarnan.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 89 minutes in Finn Harps’s 2-0 loss to Bohemians.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Koge.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game this week.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’s 4-0 win over Motherwell.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Did not dress in Shelbourne’s 1-0 win over Bohemians.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 82 minutes in Defensores’s 2-1 loss to Acassuso.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Dressed but did not play in either US game.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-0 loss to Valencia.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 2-1 loss to Paksi FC II.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game this week.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game this week.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Koge.

Winston Reid (SKC) - Dressed but did not play in New Zealand’s 1-0 loss to Australia. Started and played 74 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-0 loss to Australia.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Did not dress in Rudes’s 1-0 loss to Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 10/16.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in Plaza’s 1-0 win over Rentistas.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in either of Hilden’s games.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in either of Kalmar’s games.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Benfica’s 5-0 win over Valadares Gaia.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game this week.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in KuPS’s 1-0 Champions League win over St. Polten. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in KuPS’s 5-1 win over PK-35 Helsinki.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game this week.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game this week.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Ontario - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Nansel Selbol (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)