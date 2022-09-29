The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 23: Playoffs Clinched!

It’s Episode 23 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

The Tea(L) returns after a month hiatus just in time as the Kansas City Current clinch their first playoff spot in franchise history! In this episode, how KC clinched, KC and NWSL news, Sam Mewis update (kinda), and more!

The Tea(L), a KC Current Podcast, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. The Tea(L) is one of the two podcasts on The Blue Testament exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

