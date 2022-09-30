What does Sporting KC need most this offseason?

It’s a deep dive into the Sporting KC roster as the crew discusses the tough decisions that must be made. Who stays? Who goes?

What is the single biggest need for Sporting KC this offseason?

A decision needs to be made at centerback. Do you keep Andreu Fontas or Nicholas Isimat-Mirin? Or both? And there are plenty of questions in the midfield as well. Could this be the last of Roger Espinoza?

The USMNT turned in two ugly performances in the final tune-ups before the World Cup in December. Should we lower expectations?

The KC Current are bringing playoff soccer to KC. They’re poised to make a deep run as the hottest team in the league.

