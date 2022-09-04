Sporting KC and LA Galaxy come up even at 2-2

Sporting Kansas City traveled to the LA Galaxy Sunday evening looking to extend their consecutive wins and their slim playoff hopes alive. The Galaxy needed a win to not lose ground on the last playoff spot. Both teams had their moments, both had leads that they lost, both had penalties, and both will come away disappointed with a 2-2 draw.

The Galaxy started strong, scoring in the fourth minute when Víctor Vázquez and Riqui Puig combined to play Chicharito in on goal where he slotted it home past Sporting KC keeper John Pulskamp. Sporting KC had more shots but the Galaxy were maintained possession and were the better team throughout the first half. The score remained 1-0 going into halftime.

The second half saw some good chances on both sides. William Agada came close twice in the span of a couple minutes. In the 57th minute Roger Espinoza crossed the ball into the box and Agada’s header flicked just wide. In the 59th minute, Agada’s bicycle attempt looked spectacular but also went just wide.

With Sporting KC creating more chances at that time it paid off when Derrick William was called for a handball in the box. SKC captain Johnny Russell stepped up to the spot, facing the only keeper to save one of his pk attempts this year. Russell blasted it to his right and Jonathon Bond guessed correctly. Bond got a hand to the shot but did not fully block it, knocking it off the post and back across the goal, trickling across the line.

With the game tied at 1-1, both side were pushing to get a win. The Galaxy’s Julián Araujo was pushing forward and recently subbed on SKC midfielder slid into the space left open by LA’s right back. Agada picked him out on a long switch and Hernandez drove towards goal. Araujo managed to get back but also managed to deflect Hernandez’s shot past Bond to give SKC the 2-1 lead in the 76th.

SKC allowed Kévin Cabral straight in on goal and as Pulskamp came out, he caught Cabral’s foot and LA was awarded the penalty. Chicharito scored his second of the night with a blast the opposite side of Pulskamp’s dive in the 88th to bring the game level again at 2-2.

Both teams were still pushing for a win and the game went back and forth but the advantage slid back to the Galaxy when Kayden Pierre was called for a handball in the box and another penalty was awarded to the Galaxy.

Chicharito stepped to the spot again but this time he chipped it down the middle to the waiting Pulskamp. With the chance to take the lead blown by Chicharito, the game ended with both sides taking home a point.

Brad Evans calling Chicharito an idiot was entertaining.