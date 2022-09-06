Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Russell Passes Arnaud

Sporting KC picked up a draw on the road against the LA Galaxy on Sunday while Sporting KC II closed out their home season with the biggest win in team history against the Colorado Rapids 2. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend’s action.

Sporting KC

Johnny Russell scored his 53rd goal in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Davy Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

Russell’s goal was his 16th goal in league play away from home, tying him with Arnaud for 5th all time on that list.

It was his 18th goal away from home in all competitions, tying him with Arnaud for 5th all time on that list.

Khiry Shelton made his 100th appearance in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 42nd player to reach that mark.

Sporting KC II

The 5-0 win is the largest margin of victory in SKCII’s history.

Jake Davis made his 58th league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Wan Kuzain for 6th all time on that list.

Davis made his 48th league start for SKCII, breaking his tie with Adrian Zendejas for 8th all time on that list.

Davis made his 48th start in all competitions, breaking his tie with Kharlton Belmar for 11th all time on that list.

Kaveh Rad made his 56th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Parker Maher, Nansel Selbol, and Tyler Pasher for 8th all time on that list.

Rad made his 53rd start in all competitions, tying him with Kuzain for 6th all time on that list.

At 16 years, 222 days, Ryan Reid became the 8th youngest player to start a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

At 24 years, 196 days, Josh Coan became the 18th oldest player to score a goal in league play for SKCII.

Jahon Rad made his 53rd appearance in all competitions, tying him with Colton Storm for 14th all time on that list.