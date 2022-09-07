Across State Lines: Nagamura, Nielsen Out in Houston

Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Paulo Nagamura, his assistant, former Sporting goalkeeper, Jimmy Nielsen, and former Sporting KC II assistant coach, Chris Martinez were all relieved of their duties as head coach and assistant coach for the Houston Dynamo on Monday. The Dynamo currently sit on the bottom on the MLS Western Conference on 29 points, amassing a 8-16-5 (W-L-D) record. One point behind the San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting KC. Nagamura and the rest of his staff had been hired less than a year ago by Houston General Manager, Pat Onstad. After a strong start where Houston had one loss in their first seven games (to KC), the Dynamo have won just two of their last 13 games. As news has come out since, Houston had decided that Nagamura was not going to be back for the 2023 season so instead of prolonging the eventual departure, they made the move now to begin the work to find their fifth full time head coach since Dom Kinnear departed the club in 2014.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Columbus’s 1-0 win over Miami. Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 0-0 draw with Chicago.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in RSL’s 3-0 win over Minnesota. Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 2-0 loss to LAFC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Houston. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over RSL.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 4-1 win over Colorado. Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Nashville’s 3-0 win over Austin.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in either of Minnesota’s games.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Atlanta’s 4-1 loss to Philadelphia. Did not dress in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Started and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 3-2 win over Seattle.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 89 minutes in Colorado’s 4-1 loss to Nashville. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 0-0 draw with DC.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in either of Columbus’s games.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Montreal’s 1-0 loss to New York. Started and played 86 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Montreal’s 4-3 win over Toronto.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 2-0 win over Charlotte.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in either of DC’s games.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 2-0 loss to San Jose.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 55 minutes in Seattle’s 3-2 loss to Orlando. Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Seattle’s 3-2 loss to Orlando. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado’s 4-1 loss to Nashville. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 0-0 draw with DC.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Houston. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over RSL.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 80 minutes in Nashville’s 4-1 win over Colorado. Started and played 78 minutes in Nashville’s 3-0 win over Austin.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in NYCFC’s 2-1 loss to DC. Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in NYCFC’s 3-0 loss to New England.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Cincinnati.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game this week.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game this week.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 77 minutes in Iceland’s 6-0 win over Belarus. Started and played 80 minutes in Iceland’s 1-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game this week.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City -No game this week.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in the USWNT’s 4-0 win over Nigeria. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-1 win over Nigeria.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Started and played 70 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USWNT’s 4-0 win over Nigeria. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-1 win over Nigeria.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Canada’s 1-0 win over Australia. Started and played 45 minutes in Canada’s 2-1 win over Australia.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game this week.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 2-0 win over Oakland.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado Springs’s 1-1 draw with Phoenix.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Colorado Springs’s 1-1 draw with Phoenix.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Las Vegas’s 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 65 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Indy. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Sacramento.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - No game this week.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 63 minutes in Loudoun’s 1-0 win over Memphis. Started and played 90 minutes in Loudoun’s 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 6-1 win over Las Vegas.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Indy. Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Sacramento.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 1-1 draw with Phoenix.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-1 win over Louisville. Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 0-0 draw with Detroit.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 60 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 0-0 draw with Charleston. Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 0-0 draw with Indy.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 75 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-1 win over RGV. Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Indy. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Sacramento.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in either of Indy’s games.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in San Diego’s 3-1 loss to Monterey Bay.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Orange County’s 1-1 draw with Memphis.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in either of Louisville’s games.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 89 minutes before being red carded in Memphis’s 1-0 loss to Loudoun. Suspended for Memphis’s 1-1 draw with Orange County.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in either of Charleston’s games.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 loss to El Paso.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Monterey Bay’s 3-1 win over San Diego.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to North Texas.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 1-0 loss to Houston.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’s 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in St. Louis’s 1-0 loss to Houston.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 in over St. Louis.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 5-0 loss to KC.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - No game this week.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss to Rochester.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in KC’s 5-0 win over Colorado.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game this week.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to South Georgia. Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to Tucson.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-2 draw with Madison.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 89 minutes in Omaha’s 1-0 win over Madison. Came off the bench and played 19 minutes, scoring a goal in Omaha’s 2-1 win over Chattanooga.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 win over Charlotte.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Madison’s 1-0 loss to Omaha. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Madison’s 2-2 draw with Greenville.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 loss to Omaha.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to South Georgia. Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to Tucson.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-2 draw with Cal.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 3-2 loss to Petrolul 52. Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 1-1 draw with UTA Arad.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 74 minutes in Virton’s 1-1 draw with Dender.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 1-0 win over Real Espana. Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-1 win over Victoria.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Vasas’s 1-0 loss to Ferencvaros. Dressed but did not play in Vasas’s 1-1 draw with Puskas.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Pasto’s 2-1 win over Jaguares de Cordoba.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 90 minutes in Tianjin’s 2-0 loss to Guangzhou City.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 70 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Chaco For Ever.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Benevento.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Jamaica’s 1-0 loss to South Korea.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game until 10/8.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 3-1 loss to HK.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Scotland’s 2-1 loss to the Netherlands. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Scotland’s 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Ujpest’s games.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game this week.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 3-1 loss to York.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 win over Universitario.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 62 minutes, recording an assist in Jeju’s 2-2 draw with Suwon. Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 1-0 loss to Incheon United.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Australia’s 1-0 loss to Canada. Started and played 90 minutes in Australia’s 2-1 loss to Canada.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Forge’s 1-0 loss to Valour. Did not dress in Forge’s 1-0 loss to Valour.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Vaduz’s 18-0 cup win over Triesen II. Started and played 66 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 draw with FC Schaffhausen.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring a goal in Vilaverdense’s 5-1 win over Amora FC.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 1-0 win over Dubrava Zagreb.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 2-1 loss to Benfica.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 loss to BATE.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - No game this week.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes in Dabas’s 1-1 draw with Paksi FC II. Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 1-1 draw with MTK II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 9/14.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 cup win over Breidablik. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with IBV.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Finn Harps’s 2-1 loss to St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 1-0 win over Union Cosnoise. Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 1-0 loss to Montceau.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring 2 goals in MTK’s 6-1 win over Kozarmisleny.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - No game until 9/10.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 1-0 loss to Apollon.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Defensores’s 2-0 win over Talleres Remedios.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 4-2 win over Monaco. Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 1-1 draw with Rennes.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 4-0 loss to the USA. Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to the USA.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 77 minutes in Makoi’s 1-0 loss to Cegledi VSE. Started and played 67 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Makoi’s 3-1 win over PTE-PEAC.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in NK Solin’s 1-1 draw with Kustosija. Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 5-1 win over Slaven Koprivnica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 70 minutes in Botev’s 1-0 loss to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 cup win over Breidablik. Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with IBV.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-1 win over Young Boys.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’s 1-0 win over Dugopolje.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in either of Plaza’s games.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-2 draw with Cronenberger.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in either of Bijelo Brdo’s games.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game this week.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game this week.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Walsall.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Game this week postponed.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Did not dress in Graficar’s 5-1 win over Zlatibor Cajetina. Started and played 90 minutes in Graficar’s 1-1 draw with RFK Novi Sad.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game this week.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in either of Honved’s games.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Oliveirnese’s 4-1 loss to Moreirense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)