Sporting KC Injury Update: Pulido, Kinda, Melia and more

2022 is has been a tough season when it comes to injuries for Sporting Kansas City. In particular, two season ending injuries to two of the team’s three Designated Players really hamstringed their year. In fact, according to Peter Vermes, never has a team missed two DPs for an entire season before.

The Blue Testament’s own Thad Bell went to training this week and got an update on those DPs, as well as follow-up questions on Tim Melia and Kortne Ford from other members of the media.

Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda

“I would say that they’re probably both ahead of schedule,” Vermes started. “But I caution to think that’s this really optimistic thing. You never know until you get on the field. The good thing is all this time they are going to spend leading into next year is they are basically getting ready for next season. My hope is both guys can be ready for the start of preseason at a full go. I hope. Or close to it.”

So, as if we didn’t already know, Pulido and Kinda won’t be taking the field in 2022. That’s smart with basically nothing left to play for.

Tim Melia

“I don’t know,” said Vermes. “I just don’t know. He’s working towards it. It’s not like he’s like, ‘I’m just not going to play anymore,’ he’s trying. But we’re also not going to rush him just to get back in for one last game or whatever. If he’s ready he’s ready.”

Don’t count on seeing Tim anytime soon, unless it’s a little gamesmanship from PV, but I seriously doubt that.

Kortne Ford

Not an injury, but an update on Ford’s suspension. He’s eligible to play in the D.C. United game on Tuesday, September 13th. However, he’s not even eligible to practice until that day. He’s been allowed to be with the second team, SKC II, presumably to stay fit.

I’d guess that means we don’t see Ford midweek, but maybe he’ll be more likely for the weekend when Sporting KC host Minnesota United.

As of this writing, there is no official injury report yet for this weekend’s game against the Houston Dynamo. So no updates yet on Graham Zusi who was a late scratch with a quad injury on the weekend or Ben Sweat who picked up a back injury at some point. Be sure to check back at TBT’s preview of that game as it’ll be updated once the report is available.