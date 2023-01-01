Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Comets Close Out 2022

The Kansas City Comets closed out 2022 with a pair of games, one at home against the Monterrey Flash and one on the road against the St. Louis Ambush. In a flip of the script that has been the Comets season so far, they lost the home game and won the away game. The Comets lost on Thursday night at home 6-5 in overtime against the Flash. They flipped the score line on Saturday in St. Louis, pulling off a 6-5 win in overtime to knock off the Ambush. Here are stats and milestones from those games.

12/29

Ramone Palmer’s goal was his 71st in league play for KC, tying him with Brian Harris for 7th all time on that list.

Ignacio Flores scored his 49th league goal, tying him with Geison for 10th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa recorded his 21st assist in all competitions, breaking his tie with Max Touloute for 17th all time on that list.

His assist gave him 57 goals/assists in league play for KC, tying him with Alain Matingou for 15th all time on that list.

12/31

Even though he wasn’t on the bench this was officially Leo Gibson’s 74th game as head coach for the Comets in all competitions, passing Vlatko Andonovski. Only Kim Rontved has been in charge of more both overall and in one consecutive run.

Sousa’s goal was his 58th goal/assist for KC in league play, tying him with Max Touloute for 14th all time on that list.

James Togbah’s first goal was his 35th in all competitions for the Comets, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant and Ray Lee for 19th all time on that list.

Togbah’s first goal was his 50th goal/assist for the Comets in all competitions, he’s the 21st player to reach that mark.

Togbah’s two goals gave him 51 goals/assists in all competitions, moving him ahead of Kevin Ellis and into 20th all time on that list.