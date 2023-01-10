Sporting KC kicks off preseason

The ball is officially rolling as Sporting KC is back on the training ground in Arizona. We daydream about what is happening in the first days of training. Just think, somewhere Alan Pulido is hiking his shorts up right now.

Kevin “Kevincho” Lopez joined the latest Shade of Blue to talk about the preseason and the new Brazilian for the Current.

All five matches are behind closed doors this year, so we won’t get to see much. But we take a swing at pronouncing the trialist’s names.

The KC Current are absolutely killing it this offseason. After a string of great acquisitions, they’ve also signed the top free agent in the NWSL, Debinha.

Peter Vermes indicated Pulido and Gadi Kinda may not be ready to go by the start of the season. That’s right, we’re still not done with injury struggles.

SKC has been linked with Germany left back Tim Leibold, but does it make sense right now?

