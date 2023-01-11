How much impact will Debinha have?

The Kansas City Current landed THE biggest free agent in the first-ever NWSL free agent class. Brazilian International Debinha will be with the Current through 2024 with an option for 2025. Thad Bell from the Blue Testament and Daniel Sperry from the KC Star break down what this means for the Current.

Debinha earned 2022 NWSL Best XI honors, and was an MVP candidate for the 2022 season (she was the MVP of the 2022 Challenge Cup), She scored 12 goals and went on a scoring rampage at the end of the season to almost pull North Carolina into the playoffs.

She was the most-sought free agent even as rumors swirled that she was headed to Europe or another foreign land (Orlando). Rumors were again proved false as the extremely talented Brazilian ended up in Kansas City. If any NWSL team official said they would not want her on their team, they are either telling lies or need a sobriety test.

Kansas City’s attack is looking very talented right now.

We also discuss the NWSL Corrective Actions (punishments) handed down regarding nearly league-wide abuses. Kansas City was not fined or otherwise punished since there was no evidence of retaliation.

You can find The Blue Testament family of pods covering all the local teams wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Thad @TheBackpost, and Daniel Sperry @sperrydaniel94.

If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review!