Across State Lines: Isimat-Mirin Signs in Holland

Players continue to find new clubs around the world as the transfer window has opened. That includes former Sporting KC defender, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin. After not having his contract option picked up, Isimat-Mirin is heading back to the Netherlands, signing with SBV Vitesse. Isimat-Mirin was in the Netherlands from 2014 to 2019 with PSV previously and now returns to the Eredivisie.

Another former Kansas City player is looking for a move as this morning on Twitter, former Sporting forward, Kei Kamara posted on Twitter that he has asked CF Montreal to trade Kamara. The 38-year-old Kamara scored nine goals and added seven assists in 32 games for Montreal in 2022. Kamara has played for nine different MLS teams in his career, and barring a return to one of those teams he could be looking to join a tenth different team.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in Berekum’s 2-1 loss to Kotoku Royals.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - No game until 1/23.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/21.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - No game until 1/22.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/15.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Did not dress in Durganto’s 4-0 loss to Cimarrones de Sonora.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Started and played 72 minutes in Future’s 3-2 win over Ceramica Cleopatra.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 2-0 loss to Western Sydney.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game until 1/16.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Aiglon 2-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-1 win over Northeast United.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 1/12.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 1/14.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 69 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Toluca.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva’s 2-0 loss to Trau.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 3-0 win over Bergantinos.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game until 1/15.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - No game this week.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game until 1/21.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 4-0 win over Amora.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Just signed for the club.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 2-1 loss to Famalicao.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Did not dress in Accra’s 3-1 win over Legon Cities.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Leon’s 2-0 win over Necaxa.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 3-0 win over Grama.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - No game until 2/11.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 2/11.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 1/14.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Looking for schedule.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Lost 2-1 to Tripolic SC.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game until 1/14.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’s 11-0 win over Stirling Uni.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Did not dress in Zakakiou’s 3-1 win over Othellos Athienou.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Did not dress in Troyes’s 2-0 cup loss to Lille.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game until 1/27.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 1/15.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona. Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 cup win over Villarreal.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game until 1/22.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 1/14.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game until 1/19.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Game this week postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 3-1 win over Legon Cities.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Monagas - Venezuela - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Benfica’s 6-0 win over Torreense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 1/22.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 3-1 win over Legon Cities.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Started and played 61 minutes in Oliveirense’s 1-1 draw with Torreense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Scored a goal in San Diego’s 9-4 win over Dallas. Played in San Diego’s 8-2 win over Dallas.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 8-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 8-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 6-4 loss to Florida. Did not dress in Harrisburg’s 9-3 loss to Florida.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 6-4 loss to Baltimore. Had a goal and an assist in Empire’s 8-5 win over Utica.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not play in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over KC.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 6-4 loss to Baltimore. Played in Empire’s 8-5 win over Utica.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 9-4 win over Dallas. Played in San Diego’s 8-2 win over Dallas.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 9-4 win over Dallas. Had an assist in San Diego’s 8-2 win over Dallas.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not dress in Rapid City’s 5-3 win over Detroit.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over KC.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Had an assist in Florida’s 6-4 win over Harrisburg. Did not dress in Florida’s 9-3 win over Harrisburg.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - Offseason.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Gedion Zelalem (SKC)