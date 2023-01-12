For the Glory KC is back with the second episode of season two. It’s wild how busy it has gotten between the slow news time of post-Christmas into the chaos of early preseason. There are so many rumored Sporting Kansas City signings, we try to make sense of it all. Plus, we talk about the quotes from Peter Vermes and try to pick apart any hidden meanings before switching gears to talk about the Kansas City Current and their very exciting week.

Here is a quick rundown of topics:

Sporting KC Preseason

Multiple transfer rumors

All that KC Current news

KC Current Roster breakdown with Cindy Lara of The Tea(l) podcast

The Digital Crawl

Here is the Dom Dwyer/Daniel Salloi Tweet in question.

And that downer of a story from Grant Wahl’s wife.

Sorry for the lack of time stamps this week. We recorded and re-recorded multiple segments due to audio issues. Hopefully all the splicing and shifting of topics (and us trying to organically recreate conversations we’d already had) wasn’t noticeable. Side note: We also looked into transcription and our host provides it, but it’s kind of expensive. It’s a labor of love right now, so in an effort to not sink any more money in, we won’t have them for now. Sorry!