Sporting KC signs German defender Tim Leibold

After rumors that the German left back was headed to Sporting Kansas City, the club announced the signing of Tim Leibold. The 29-year-old defender signed a three-year contract with an option in 2026.

Leibold was born in Böblingen, Germany, and began his youth career at the VfB Stuttgart, TSF Ditzingen and SGV Freiberg academies.

He turned pro with Freiberg in 2012 at age 18 and joined 1. FC Nurnberg in 2015. In 2018. Leibold helped lead Nurnberg’s promotion campaign with four goals and three assists in 32 games.

In the 2018-2019 Bundesliga season, Leibold led his club in starts with 32 and added three assists.

The following season, he joined Hamburg back in the second division where he led the league in assists and played every minute of all 34 matches.

Leibold joins his countrymen Robert Voloder and Erik Thommy as German newcomers to Kansas City since the start of 2022.

The signing means Sporting now have three left backs on the roster with Leibold, U22 Initiative signing Logan Ndenbe and 31-year-old veteran Ben Sweat.

As outlined when the rumors first started, Leibold’s arrival could come with some corresponding moves to the roster, specifically with one of the aforementioned left backs.

He will also occupy an international roster spot which the club will have to work through as they put the final roster together.

VITALS

Tim Leibold (LIE-bold)

Position: Defender

Born: 11/30/1993 (29 years old)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hometown: Boblingen, Germany

Birthplace: Boblingen, Germany

Citizenship: Germany

Previous Club: Hamburg SV (Germany)