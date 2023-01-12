KC Current selects Michelle Cooper 2nd overall

The Kansas City Current proved once again they are not shy about making big moves. They started the 2023 draft with a trade, sending U.S, National Team regular Lynn Williams to the NJ/NY Gotham in exchange for the second overall pick.

The Current selected Duke University forward Michelle Cooper with the second overall pick. Cooper declared for the draft after her sophmore season at Duke.

In two seasons she scored 31 goals and 16 assists for the Blue Devils. In her first year at Duke, she scored 12 goals with 5 assists. Cooper followed it up with 19 goals and 11 assists.

Cooper is the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner but already had a significant trophy case with the 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year, 2021 All ACC First Team, 2022 ACC All-Tournament Team, 2022 All ACC First Team, and the 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

She was a member of the 2022 U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team for the FIFA World Cup, was named to 2022 U.S. U-20 Women’s Youth National Team for the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France. She scored eight goals at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship to win the Golden Boot as the top scorer and Golden Ball as the best player in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She also already has built on her leadership abilities as she captained that U-20 team as well.

Cooper would likely have been the No. 1 pick if Alyssa Thompson had not declared for the draft straight from high school. Thompson was always going to be selected by Angel City FC.

One of the game's brightest young stars is coming to Kansas City



Welcome, @michelle1cooper! pic.twitter.com/ld7StDJQIS — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 12, 2023

Cooper is ready to be in KC... Baby.

Cooper converted her chances at an extremely high rate and while it cost the Current the veteran Lynn Williams, some think that Cooper has a higher celing than Williams.

here are some of her goals.