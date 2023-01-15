Talking about the NWSL draft

Not content with just making a big splash when they signed Debinha recently, the Kansas City Current made a big trade during the draft. Right after the first pick, the Current grabbed all of the attention when theysent National Team vet Lynn Williams to NJ/NY Gotham FC in order to grab the number two overall pick. Then they selected a rising star in Michelle Cooper with that pick.

Daniel Sperry of the KC Star and Thad Bell of The Blue Testament break down the draft craziness, the shocking trade and all of the picks for the Current. We also take a few Twitter questions. How many of the draft picks will make the roster? We discuss all of the above but but let us know your thoughts below.

Round 1

· 2. Kansas City Current — Michelle Cooper, FWD (Duke University)

· 10. Kansas City Current — Alexa Spaanstra, MID/FWD (University of Virginia)

Round 2

· 15. Kansas City Current — Gabrielle Robinson, DEF/MID/FWD (West Virginia University)

· 18. Kansas City Current — Jordan Silkowitz, GK (Iowa State University)

Round 3

· 35. Kansas City Current — Mykiaa Minniss, DEF (Washington State University)

Round 4

· 38. Kansas City Current — Ella Shamburger, DEF (Vanderbilt University)

· 42. Kansas City Current — Rylan Childers, MID (Kanas University)

· 47. Kansas City Current — Ashley Orkus, GK (University of Mississippi)

