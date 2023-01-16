Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Comets Fall in San Diego

The Kansas City Comets made their only trip to the West Coast this year, facing off against the San Diego Sockers on Sunday night. The Comets fell to the undefeated Sockers 7-3 on the night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Sockers struck twice in the second quarter to take a 2-0 half time lead. The second half couldn’t have started any worse for the Comets as in less than a minute and a half into the third quarter, the Sockers doubled their lead and were up 4-0. Christian Anderaos scored his first goal of the season to make it 4-1, but before the end of the quarter the Sockers had restored their four goal advantage. John Sosa scored to make it 5-2 midway through the quarter before the Sockers scored twice against KC’s sixth attacker to make it a 7-2 game. Lucas Sousa finished out the scoring in the final minute to make the final score 7-3. Here are stats and milestones from the game.

Ray Lee made his 50th league appearance for the Comets. He’s the 21st player to reach that mark.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 61st goal/assist for the Comets in league play, breaking his tie with Adam James for 13th all time on that list.

It was Sousa’s 69th goal/assist in all competitions, breaking his tie with Max Touloute for 13th all time on that list.

James Togbah made his 65th league appearance for KC, tying him with Alain Matingou for 18th all time on that list.

Togbah made his 78th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Matingou for 18th all time on that list.