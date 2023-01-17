The long weekend is over and it’s right back to the Kansas City soccer news!

A Center Back Rumor Bites the Dust

Who said me being on social media is a waste of time? I finally found something useful, I think. We’ve been covering the Norbert Gyomber rumor about a potential move to Sporting Kansas City and that appears to have either never been real or have fallen through.

According to an Instagram post from the team and the player, he has apparently signed through 2025. I couldn’t find any news stories on it, but this is pretty standard fare to hold up a jersey showing the extension.

It still seems likely Sporting KC need to make a move at CB with only three under contract (and two with significant injury histories). There are only two roster spots left and it’s unclear if there are any senior roster spots open. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Sam Mewis Injury Update

The Athletic’s Meg Linehan Tweeted out an update on Kansas City Current midfielder Sam Mewis via a question answered by USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Vlatko on Sam Mewis: It’s a long term injury, does not want to go in to details, and said they don’t want to comment on timeline or her possible return at all.



Avoided the question of World Cup for Mewis pretty entirely. #USWNT — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) January 17, 2023

With Vlatko calling the injury “long-term” it seems to reinforce what we’ve been saying around these parts for some time. Sam is very unlikely to be ready to play anytime soon. KC Current coach Matt Potter was always a little evasive when talking about Mewis last season, giving vague answers that instilled zero confidence that she was anywhere near returning.

I just hope Sam gets healthy and can play again someday.

SKC II Sign Traore

Last week, it was rumored initially that French youth international Amadou Traore was coming to Sporting KC. However, it was cleared up by Daniel Sperry that it was actually an SKC II rumor. Now that rumor has become reality. Sporting KC II announced the signing of the 20-year-old winger.

We talked about Traore in the original story, but it shows ambition getting a French first division signing coming to SKC’s second team, even if he didn’t get to play a ton across his 20 appearances in Ligue 1.

A Hilarious and Bizarre Salloi Interview

I have nothing to add, you should just watch it.

NWSL Draft Analysis

The Kansas City Current took a big swing trading Lynn Williams to draft Michelle Cooper second overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft last week. American Soccer Analysis had her rated as the top prospect in the draft, and they had some good stats worth sharing.

“Per InStat, the Duke dynamo converted an astounding 70% of her chances in 2022. That’s more than just good, it’s unparalleled compared to her other attacking counterparts available for selection. No other player of the other forwards consistently mocked in or around the first round (Hocking, Spaanstra, Douglas, D’Aquila, Hopkins) even have a conversion rate of above 40%. She also racked up impressive totals in attacking challenges won, ranking fifth in InStat’s database in the category.”

ASA focused on the top three prospects at each position and second round pick, GK Jordan Silkowitz got some attention too.

“Guess what metric I’m gonna note Silkowitz stands out in? Say it with me everyone, xGC-GC. Another positive score here, as InStat scores her differential at 7.52. She’s also comfortable in distribution, completing 94% of her short and mid range passes in 2022.”

Silkowitz is their third highest GK, despite being the first keeper off the board. However, she did train with Kansas City and if they didn’t take her at this pick, they likely wouldn’t have gotten her because there was a run on four GKs before they picked again late in the third round.

Quick Notes

The Athletic does a story on the aforementioned number two overall pick, Michelle Cooper, who is looking to come in and make a big impact with the KC Current.

I missed this originally, but the KC Current’s Mewis wrote on Climate Change and the 2026 World Cup for The Athletic.

Kaveh Rad says goodbye officially after November’s announcement his contract wasn’t picked up.