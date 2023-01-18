What will Sporting KC do with the last two spots on the roster?

The first images have been coming in from Arizona and things are heating up as in the season inches closer. Sporting KC added Tim Leibold & Danny Flores, but there are still two roster spots available. Are more signings on the way?

Thighs are back at it again and so is Shades of Blue.

Are you saying Lee-bold or Lie-bold? Robert claims he has never said the word RB Leipzig out loud.

We dive into the new battle at left back with the addition of 29-year-old Leibold. But the youth of 20-year-old Danny Flores in the midfield is intriguing. Peter Vermes says he has Busio-like qualities, and we fully expect to see him tested at every position imaginable.

Our discussion of great names continues. It was a fantastic draft year for names in the NWSL.

The KC Current made a blockbuster trade in the draft by moving Lynn Williams. It was another bold move among a string of impressive transactions this offseason.

Plus a reality check into the growth of the women’s game globally and a look into attendance numbers in the NWSL.

