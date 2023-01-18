Across State Lines: Williams Scores in Return to National Team

The US women’s national team is back on the field in 2023 ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Yesterday (or today depending on how you want to look at it) the US took on New Zealand in Wellington and after an uninspiring first half, came away 4-0 winners over the hosts. Neither of the KC Current’s two call ups, Hailie Mace and Adrianna Franch were on the field for the US, but former Current player, Lynn Williams was, making her first national team appearance since last year. Williams capped off the scoring, scoring the fourth and final goal for the US in the 74th minute. It was Williams first competitive game of any kind since making her only appearance for the Current in last year’s Challenge Cup against Racing Louisville.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in either of Berekum’s games.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - No game until 1/23.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/21.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - No game until 1/22.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 (4-3) shootout loss to Magallanes.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Durango’s 3-0 loss to Atletico Morelia.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - No game until 1/28.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Future’s 1-1 draw with Pyramids.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 89 minutes in Melbourne’s3-0 win over Adelaide United. Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 89 minutes in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Genoa.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Trenelle 2-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-1 win over Odisha.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 1-0 win over Valur.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 4-1 loss to Arsenal. Did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in either of Sudeva’s games.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 0-0 draw with Gimnastica Torrelavega.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - Valur - Iceland - Did not dress in Valur’s 13-0 win over Fram.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Plaza Amador.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game until 2/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-1 draw with Adelaide United.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game until 1/21.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 1-0 cup loss to Famalicao. Started and played 89 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 3-2 loss to Sporting.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Did not dress in Vitesse’s 0-0 draw with NEC.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 3-0 win over Maritimo.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Did not dress in either of Accra’s games.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 3-1 loss to San Luis.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 2-2 draw with Tona.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 2-0 win over Sydney. Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Western’s 2-1 loss to Western Sydney.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - No game until 2/11.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 2/11.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 cup win over IR.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Looking for schedule.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Lost 2-1 to Sagesse SC.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 3-0 win over Morteau Montlebon.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’s 0-0 draw with Hearts.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-0 loss to Marseille. Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 5-1 loss to Lille.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game until 1/27.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in either of West Ham’s games.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 86 minutes, scoring a goal in Sevilla’s 4-2 win over Madrid.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game until 1/22.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 4-1 cup win over IR.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game until 1/19.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 2-1 loss to Olympiacos B.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in either of Accra’s games.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Monagas - Venezuela - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - No game until 3/11.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Bencia’s 3-2 cup win over Valadares Gaia. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 3 goals in Benfica’s 8-0 win over Amora FC.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 1/22.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in either of Accra’s games.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Started and played 59 minutes in Oliveirense’s 2-1 win over Belenenses.

Indoor

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-3 win over KC.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 7-3 win over Utica.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in Utica’s 7-3 loss to St. Louis.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 7-3 win over Utica.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Harrisburg’s games.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 6-5 win over Baltimore.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 6-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 6-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Recorded 3 assists in Empire’s 6-5 win over Baltimore.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-3 win over KC.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-3 win over KC.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 10-4 win over Harrisburg. Played in Tacoma’s 9-2 win over Harrisburg.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 6-4 loss to Milwaukee.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - Offseason.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 4-0 win over New Zealand.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 4-0 win over New Zealand.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes, scoring a goal in the USA’s 4-0 win over New Zealand.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Gedion Zelalem (SKC)