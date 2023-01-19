For the Glory KC is back with the third episode of season two. There is quite a bit to discuss again this week with all the roster moves for Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Current. This includes an unfortunate update on KC Current midfielder Sam Mewis, as well as injury updates for Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda. But the most exciting stuff is all the signings and draft picks across MLS and the NWSL.

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times of each segment):

Tim Leibold Signing - 4:55

Danny Flores Signing - 16:15

Lots of updates from Peter Vermes - 21:40

A big KC Current trade, the draft and more - 31:00

The Digital Crawl - 44:00

You can find For the Glory KC wherever you get your podcasts and in The Blue Testament’s podcast feed along with other favorites like the Shades of Blue Soccer Show, The Blue Turf and Keeping Current. Just search The Blue Testament.

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast. Five-star ratings and reviews will help others find the pod. If it’s not quite five-star worthy yet, feel free to let us know in the comments or on Twitter (@PlayFor90 or @ForTheGloryKC).

Also, you can find the podcast on all the social media platforms: @ForTheGloryKC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or you can email us at ForTheGloryKC at Gmail.

The temporary intro/outro music is by Kristian Leo and is from the song “Ride it Like You Mean It.”

Bonus points if anyone knows where the line comes from at the beginning of the pod... “We’re back, just like I said we’d be back.” Tell me in the comments if you know where I got that.