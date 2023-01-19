 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

For the Glory KC: Fitting in the New Sporting KC Signings

Rumors come true and rumors die. Where do Leibold and Flores fit? There’s a big shake-up at the KC Current. Plus, lots of updates from Peter Vermes on SKC.

By Chad Smith
Audio by Sheena Smith
Hamburger SV v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Second Bundesliga
HAMBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Tim Leibold of Hamburger SV celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Volksparkstadion on March 20, 2021 in Hamburg, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

For the Glory KC is back with the third episode of season two. There is quite a bit to discuss again this week with all the roster moves for Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Current. This includes an unfortunate update on KC Current midfielder Sam Mewis, as well as injury updates for Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda. But the most exciting stuff is all the signings and draft picks across MLS and the NWSL.

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times of each segment):

  • Tim Leibold Signing - 4:55
  • Danny Flores Signing - 16:15
  • Lots of updates from Peter Vermes - 21:40
  • A big KC Current trade, the draft and more - 31:00
  • The Digital Crawl - 44:00

