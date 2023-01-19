MASL on SiriusXM, Retro night and Comets on The Blue Turf

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament have another episode of The Blue Turf.

This week we discuss the loss in San Diego and look ahead to another double-game weekend, games the Comets really need to get points.

Before we jump into the games, we talk about The Comets needing points, we chat about the news this week that the MASL will have ten Friday night games on SiriusXM. Erik and his broadcast partner Nick Vasos will be the first hosts when they call the Comets at St. Louis game this Friday.

Saturday’s home game will be delayed for another game in town to finish but it will also be Retro night at the Comets. Lots of former players in town and retro jerseys will be worn by the Comets.

Last year's jersey was the white one above while alumni received a blue like this one below. A good chance a red one will appear this time around.

SiriusXM games:

January 20 – Kansas City Comets v St. Louis Ambush (7:35 pm CT)

Friday, January 27 – Baltimore Blast v Harrisburg Heat (6:35 pm CT)

Friday, February 3 – Mesquite Outlaws v San Diego Sockers (9:35 pm CT)

Friday, February 10 – Milwaukee Wave v St. Louis Ambush (7:35 pm CT)

Friday, February 17 - St. Louis Ambush v Milwaukee Wave (6:35 pm CT)

Friday, February 24 - Utica City FC v Harrisburg Heat (6:35 pm CT)

Friday, March 3 - Kansas City Comets v Baltimore Blast (6:35 pm CT)

Friday, March 10 – Utica City FC v Harrisburg Heat (6:35 pm CT)

Friday, March 17 - Harrisburg Heat v St. Louis Ambush (7:35 pm CT)

Friday, March 24 – Empire Strykers v San Diego Sockers (9:35 pm CT)

