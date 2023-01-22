Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Another Split Weekend for the Comets

Another weekend of two games, for the Kansas City Comets, another weekend of split results. The Comets blew a 4-1 lead on the road against the St. Louis Ambush on Friday night, falling 5-4 in overtime. On Saturday night back in Independence though the Comets took care of business against the visiting Milwaukee Wave, beating them 10-4 on retro night getting them to sixteen points on the season. They’ll make a trip to Milwaukee next weekend. Here are stats and milestones from the two games.

1/20

Leo Gibson’s first assist was his 600th goal/assist in all competitions for the Comets. He’s the first player to reach that mark.

Ray Lee’s first goal was his 35th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant for 20th all time on that list.

Lee’s second goal was his 36th in all competitions for KC, tying him with James Togbah for 19th all time on that list.

His first goal gave him 51 goals/assists for the Comets in league play, tying him with Stefan Stokic for 17th all time on that list. Lee’s second goal broke the tie and gave him sole possession of 17th place on that list.

Lee’s first goal was his 62nd goal/assist in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Adam James for 16th place all time on that list. His second goal tied him with Alain Matingou for 15th place all time on that list.

1/21

Ramone Palmer made his 150th league appearance for KC. He’s the 5th player to reach that mark.

Ignacio Flores recorded his 49th assist in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Brian Harris for 8th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s 2 assists gave him 22 in league play for KC, tying him with Matingou and Geison for 15th all time on that list.

Sousa’s 2 assists gave him 24 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Matingou and Adam James for 15th all time on that list.

James Togbah made his 66th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Matingou for 18th all time on that list.

It was his 79th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Matingou for 18th all time on that list.