How does Roger Espinoza fit into the midfield?

After signing a new one-year contract, Roger Espinoza is back in preseason training for another ride with Sporting KC. The midfield will look different from last season with new faces & the return of Gadi Kinda. So how will the 36-year-old club legend fit into the mix?

Roger joined Shades of Blue from Arizona for really fun, in-depth conversation as he prepares for the 2023 MLS season.

Sporting KC made a very MLS trade involving fake money (GAM) and a chair on the bench (international roster spot). How many green cards are we up to these days?

Espinoza says his body is feeling good, although he doesn’t expect to replicate what Tom Brady is doing. The midfield will look quite different from last season with new faces like Radoja & Flores, and the return of Gadi Kinda. How exactly does Espinoza fit into the mix?

During the scrimmage with the Portland Timbers last weekend, Roger & Diego Chara reminisced about their long careers of running into people.

We talked about dipping his toes into coaching, high expectations for his wife Lo’eau LaBonta & the KC Current this year, Cristiano Ronaldo, and much more. Espinoza is always one of our favorites to talk with and we had a great time hanging out with him.

