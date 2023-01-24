KC Current brings Desiree Scott back for 2023

Kansas City Current captain Desiree Scott will return for the 2023 season. The Current teased her return the previous two evenings but formally announced the signing on Tuesday. The “destroyer” as she is affectionately known by fans, but not by opponents, signed a one-year contract for 2023.

“I am extremely excited to be back in Kansas City and for another opportunity to bring a championship home,” said Scott via press release. “We now have playoff and championship experience but even more importantly, the belief that we belong on those big stages! I know as a group we learned a lot last season and the motivation is definitely there to make this 2023 season another one to remember. Looking forward to an exciting year with this incredible group!“

Scott was part of the first class of true free agents in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and would have been welcomed into any squad in the league.

Scott was one of the original FC Kansas City allocated players in 2013. She left to play in England in 2014-15, missing the NWSL Championship years before returning for 2016-17. Scott moved with the franchise to Utah in 2018-20 and came back to Kansas City when the team moved back and became the Current.

As one of the original members of the NWSL, Scott has amassed an impressive number of games played (124) and over 10,000 minutes.

Scott has a vast amount of experience internationally, starting as a regular on the Canadian National Team since she was 16 years (youth teams). An impressive 186 caps for Canada, helping lead her team to appearances in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups; along with bronze medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and the Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Current captain typically plays a defensive midfielder role, breaking up opponents’ attacks, earning the “destroyer” nickname.

As the captain, her veteran leadership helped the Current go on an amazing 13-game unbeaten streak and a playoff run to the NWSL Championship final.

“Desi is an extremely important part of this club, and we are so happy to have her return for the 2023 season,” said General Manager Camille Levin Ashton via press release. “Her leadership and infectious positivity lift up this team, both on the field and off.”

The Kansas City Current starts pre-season training next week.