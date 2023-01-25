Across State Lines: Rad Joins Hartford

Teams in the USL are continuing to fill their roster for the upcoming season. Hartford Athletic have added another former Sporting KC player to their roster. Earlier this offseason they signed goalkeeper Richard Sanchez, who last season was with the LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy II. This past week they announced the addition of former Sporting HomeGrown Player, Kaveh Rad to their roster for the upcoming season. Rad had departed KC at the end of last season after not having his option picked up by Sporting. He made no league appearances for Kansas City last year, his only appearance for the first team came in the US Open Cup. Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - No game this week.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 1-1 draw with Arges.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Virton’s 4-3 win over Dender.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Vida’s 2-1 loss to Honduras Progreso.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 5-2 win over Copiapo.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Dressed but did not play in Durango’s 2-0 loss to Tepatitlan.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - No game until 1/28.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Dressed but did not play in Future’s 3-2 win over ENPPI. Did not dress in Future’s 1-1 draw with Al Masry.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne City’s 1-0 win over Western Sydney.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Sudtirol.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Case-Pilote 1-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 5-1 loss to Fram.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 5-0 loss to Club America.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - No game this week.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 2-1 loss to Arenteiro.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - Valur - Iceland - Did not dress in Valur’s 2-1 win over Viking Reykjavik.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-0 win over Alianza.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game until 2/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 2-0 loss to Western United.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game this week.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Did not dress in Vitesse’s 1-0 loss to PSV.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 2-1 loss to Sporting.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - No game this week.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 3-0 loss to Pumas.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Pobla Mafumet.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 2-0 win over Brisbane.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - No game until 2/11.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 2/11.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-0 loss to KR.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Looking for schedule.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Did not play in Safa’s 1-0 win over Salam Zgharta.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minute in Gueugnon’s 1-1 draw with Macon.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’ 7-0 win over Motherwell.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game until 1/27.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 0-0 (3-0) shootout loss to Brighton. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in West Ham’s 3-0 loss to Everton.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-1 win over Sibenik.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 2-0 loss to KR.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Basel.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 4-1 win over Musanze.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 4-0 loss to Paachaiki GE.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Monagas - Venezuela - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - No game until 3/11.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Benfica’s 5-0 win over Sporting.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 2-1 win over BG Pathum United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - No game this week.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in either of Gorica’s games.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Oliveirense’s 2-1 win over Lexioes.

Indoor

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Had a goal in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in both KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis and 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-3 win over Harrisburg. Had an assist in San Diego’s 11-3 win over Harrisburg.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 5-4 win over KC.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in Utica’s 10-3 loss to Baltimore.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Recorded an assist in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 5-4 win over KC.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in both Harrisburg’s 5-3 and 11-3 losses to San Diego.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Had 3 goals and an assist in Empire’s 10-2 win over Dallas. Ha an assist in Empire’s 8-3 win over Dallas.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 6-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 6-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 10-2 win over Dallas. Played in Empire’s 8-3 win over Dallas.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-3 win over Harrisburg. Played in San Diego’s 11-3 win over Harrisburg.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-3 win over Harrisburg. Had an assist in San Diego’s 11-3 win over Harrisburg.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Scored 2 goals in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Had a goal and 2 assists in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not dress in Rapid City’s 9-2 win over Cincinnati.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Dressed but did not play in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 6-3 loss to Chihuahua. Played in Tacoma’s 7-6 loss to Monterrey.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 6-5 loss to Milwaukee.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - Offseason.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in the USA’s 5-0 win over New Zealand.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 5-0 win over New Zealand.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes, recording an assist in the USA’s 5-0 win over New Zealand.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Gedion Zelalem (SKC)