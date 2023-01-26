For the Glory KC is back with the fourth episode of season two!

We’ve moved to a new hosting platform, be sure to subscribe. With the uncertainty around SB Nation and the fact that they previously hosted our podcast, and in an effort to not lose our episodes, we’ve moved everything to Anchor.

It was another busy week for Sporting Kansas City. They swung a trade, made a cut, had another rumored signing and played a game. Sheena and I weigh in on everything that happened. Plus, early 2023 MLS Cup odds are out, and Sporting KC are being heavily disrespected, along with a few other clubs. Not to be left out, the KC Current brought back their captain, Desiree Scott on a one-year deal.

Plus, Sheena scouts the ‘competition’ and listens to every other Sporting KC & Kansas City soccer podcast and gives her honest take. Let’s lift everyone up!

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times of each segment):

Uri Rosell gets waived - 5:00

Another SKC center back rumor - 9:36

Sporting KC played their first preseason game of 2023 - 14:41

SKC made a trade! - 22:48

MLS Cup odds - 29:04

Leagues Cup opponents - 35:16

The KC Current bring back a player - 41:52

A review of KC Soccer pods - 48:50

Digital Crawl (y’all) - 60:00

You can find For the Glory KC wherever you get your podcasts (and if it’s not somewhere, leave me a comment below, email us or DM us on Twitter and we’ll work on that). Just search “For the Glory KC” and be sure to subscribe!

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast. Five-star ratings and reviews will help others find the pod. If it’s not quite five-star worthy yet, feel free to let us know in the comments or on Twitter (@PlayFor90 or @ForTheGloryKC).

Also, you can find the podcast on all the social media platforms: @ForTheGloryKC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or you can email us at ForTheGloryKC at Gmail.

The temporary intro/outro music is by Kristian Leo and is from the song “Ride it Like You Mean It.”