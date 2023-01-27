Comets win big at home but dropped points on the road

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament have another episode of The Blue Turf. It was another busy two-game weekend for the Kansas City Comets. In our last episode, Erik made the case that the Comets needed a full six points from these two games. (It did not happen). After taking a 4-1 lead in St. Louis, the Ambush came back and tied it up with less than a second left. The Comets lost in overtime but at least earned another point on the road.

Some fans expressed a certain level of discontent that Coach Gibson did not take a full-strength squad across the state. We discuss that travel roster, which players played well there, and more.

After the St. Louis match, the Comets drove home to meet the Milwaukee Wave. The visitors arrived early in the morning and did not bring their full-strength lineup after playing the night before as well.

The score was level at the half but the Comets poured it on in the second half, finishing the scoring in double digits. There was a scary minute when James Togbah had to be stretchered off and taken to the hospital. We give the latest that we know about Togbah. The Comets wanted to win one for Togbah. Four goals by the coach, goals from a few players that needed to get back on track led to the win.

