The Cristiano Ronaldo story resets expectations for Sporting KC

Sporting KC came “very close” to signing international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s a real sentence. In our first episode of 2023, Shades of Blue covers all the known facts, the timeline, and of course the reactions to the Ronaldo saga.

The story has been confirmed many times over by countless reputable sources. It isn’t a rumor anymore. SKC made a real effort to sign an all time great. That poses an endless list of questions and we aren’t even sure where to start.

How is that even possible? Did the man himself truly consider moving to Kansas City? Do we want a guy like that on our team? How long until Vermes benched him for not running? Would Sporting finally be able to score on corner kicks?

But perhaps the most interesting talking point this massive MLS storyline brings into focus, is the impact on the expectations of player acquisitions for this “small market” club.

Maybe “small market” is a thing of the past.

