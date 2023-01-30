Will Pulskamp or Melia win the starting keeper job?

This week on Shades of Blue, we’re joined by Zachary Cobb (@ZachIsHere) to talk about Sporting KC roster battles this preseason, plus a long discussion about the current state of the Cauldron.

With Tim Melia out last season, John Pulskamp played over 1000 minutes. The Big Bear largely impressed and is thought to be the future at the keeper position for SKC. However, Pulskamp was plagued by some costly mistakes which showed his youth. Has he made the leap yet? Either way, it might be his job to lose right now.

MLS preseason is often a mystery and we aren’t able to learn much until the season begins. So no matter how much we look at the lineups, Peter Vermes is sure to have a surprise or three up his sleeve for Matchday 1.

At one time, the Cauldron was the toast of the league. SKC and their fans were the model MLS franchise. Other teams were jealous of the fan culture we had in KC. And that may still partially be the case. But things have become a bit stagnant in recent years.

What can each of us do to help bring back the former glory of the Cauldron and ensure our boys are playing in a true Blue Hell?

