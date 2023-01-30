Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Comets Comeback Falls Short in Milwaukee

The Kansas City Comets fought back from a 6-2 halftime deficit on the road against the Milwaukee Wave, but ended up falling short 9-8 in overtime. Ray Lee and Rian Marques both had hattricks for the Comets in the loss. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

Ignacio Flores’ goal was the 150th away from home against Milwaukee in league play.

Rian Marques’ 4 goals gave him 38 in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant for 18th place and seeing him pass Alain Matingou, Kevin Ellis, and Adam James and move into 15th place all time on that list.

Marques’ 1st goal was his 47th goal/assist for the Comets in league play, tying him with Ellis for 19th all time on that list. His second goal broke the tie and gave him sole possession of 19th.

Marques’ 4th goal was his 50th goal/assist for the Comets in league play, he’s the 19th player to reach that mark.

Ray Lee’s 3 goals gave him 32 in league play for KC, seeing him pass James Togbah and move into 20th place all time on that list.

The hattrick gave Lee 39 goals in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Togbah, and seeing him pass James and Ellis and move into a tie with Matingou for 16th place all time on that list.

Lee’s first assist was his 24th in league play, it broke his tie with James for 13th all time on that list.

Lee’s 3 goals and 2 assists gave him 57 goals/assists in league play for KC, tying him with Matingou for 16th all time on that list.

Lee’s 5 points gave him 68 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Max Touloute for 14th all time on that list.

Lee made his 52nd league appearance for KC, tying him with Odaine Sinclair for 20th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s two assists gave him 24 in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Matingou and Geison and then passing James and moving into 14th place all time on that list.

The two assists gave him 26 in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Matingou and James and then passing Geison to move into 14th place all time on that list.