Across State Lines: Blessing Traded to New England

The new season of outdoor in the United States is just around the corner and with that coming teams and players are making moves for the new season. A number of former players have been on the move this past week. Former Sporting KC midfielder, Latif Bessing is on the move, having been traded yesterday by Los Angeles FC to the New England Revolution in exchange for allocation money. Blessing appeared in thirty of LAFC’s thirty-four league games but played just 1,332 minutes, the lowest of his career in MLS. Hopefully with a move to New England he’ll get more playing time.

Other players on the move this week include former HomeGrown Player, Tyler Freeman returning to MLS, signing with Nashville SC. In the lower leagues, Richard Sanchez has joined USL Championship side, Hartford Athletic. Outside the United States, former Sporting KC winger, Gerso Fernandes is on the move having left Jeju United in the South Korean K-League. The reports are that he’ll be staying in South Korea, joining Incheon United. Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Not eligible for Berekum’s 0-0 draw with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - No game until 1/23.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/21.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - No game until 1/22.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/15.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - No game until 1/5.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Future’s 3-2 win over Pharco. Came off the bench and played 36 minutes in Future’s 1-1 draw with Smouha.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 1-0 win over Perth.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game until 1/16.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 1/6.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 82 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-1 loss to East Bengal.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 1/12.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 1/14.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until 1/9.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - No game this week.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - No game until 1/8.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game until 1/15.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 89 minutes in Brisbane’s 4-1 loss to Sydney.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game until 1/21.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 1/8.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 3-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Started and played 90 minutes in Accra’s 2-0 loss to Medeama.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - No game until 1/9.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 1/8.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes, scoring a goal in Western’s 3-2 win over Perth.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - Lost 2-1 to Renaissance. Defeated Canon 3-1.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 2/11.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 1/14.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game until 1/14.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - No game until 1/7.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 0-0 draw with Nantes. Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 3-2 win over Strasbourg.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game until 1/27.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 1/15.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game until 1/22.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 1/14.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game until 1/19.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 2-0 loss to Medeama.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Monagas - Venezuela - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game this week.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Bradford’s 1-0 win over Harrogate Town. Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Bradford’s 3-2 win over Salford City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 1/22.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 2-0 loss to Medeama.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in Oliveirense’s 2-0 win over Sporting Covilha.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterey. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game this week.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Scored a goal in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to KC.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to KC.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 11-7 win over Florida.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in any of Florida’s games.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in Dallas’s 8-6 loss to Mesquite.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in any of Florida’s games.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game this week.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Had 2 assists in Empire’s 11-7 win over Florida.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game this week.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game this week.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 assists in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to Monterrey. Scored a goal in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game this week.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Had an assist in Florida’s 10-9 win over Utica. Played in Florida’s 9-5 loss to Chihuahua. Had a goal and 2 assists in Florida’s 11-7 loss to Empire.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Gerso Fernandes (SKC)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Addie McCain (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Gedion Zelalem (SKC)