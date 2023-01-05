For the Glory KC is back with what we are calling season two (even though it’s only our eighth ever episode) with Sporting Kansas City on the verge of reporting to preseason. This week Sheena and I talk more about the Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting KC move that didn’t happen (don’t worry, we avoided overlap with the Shades of Blue podcast which you should absolutely still listen to for a different take).

In addition, we talked about the wild scandal between Gregg Berhalter and Gio Reyna’s family that’s engulfed US Soccer in the last couple days. Finally, we talked about our wishes for 2023 for KC Soccer (and you should still totally check out Mike’s wishes for a more in-depth version).

Here is a quick rundown of topics with approximate times (the ads can vary in length):

More details on Ronaldo - 7:40

The roster complexities of signing another DP to Sporting KC - 25:48

The Gio Reyna/Gregg Berhalter controversy - 33:29

Our wish list for KC soccer in 2023 - 47:15

The Digital Crawl - 57:16

Plus, here is the Pele article from ESPN that Sheena references at the end of the podcast.

