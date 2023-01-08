Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 50 Goals for Flores, 50 Appearances for Sousa

The Kansas City Comets fell for the second time in a row at home, losing 7-5 to the visiting Tacoma Stars at home on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. There were a few milestones set by Ignacio Flores and Lucas Sousa in that game. Check out the stats below.

Ignacio Flores scored his 50th league goal for KC, he’s the 10th player to reach that mark for KC.

His goal broke his tie with Geison for 10th all time on that that list.

Flores’s assist was his 48th in all competitions, tying him with Brian Harris for 8th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal and assist gave him 60 in league play for KC, tying him with Adam James for 13th all time on that list.

It brought Sousa to 68 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, tying him with Max Touloute for 13th all time on that list.

Sousa made his 50th appearance in all competitions for KC. He’s the 26th player to reach that mark.