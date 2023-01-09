Kansas City Current sign Debinha

The Kansas City Current landed the most sought-after free agent in the NWSL this year by signing the midfielder known as Debinha. The Brazilian national’s full name is Débora Cristiane de Oliveira. The Current and Debinha agreed to a contract through 2024 with an option for a third year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Debinha to Kansas City,” said co-owners Angie and Chris Long via press release. “Debinha is one of the most talented, accomplished, and well-known players in the world. Her name is synonymous with excellence. We can’t wait for Kansas City to have the special opportunity to watch Debinha play and cheer her on.”

Debinha came to the NWSL in 2017 after playing in Brazil for several years. She quickly made her name known and helped lead the North Carolina Courage to success. With the Courage, Debinha earned three straight NWSL Championship matches, two championship wins, and three straight NWSL Shields. She ranks fifth all-time in NWSL Playoff goals with three in six games.

North Carolina was the second-highest-scoring team in the NWSL last year and Debinha was a huge part of that. She led the Courage with twelve goals (third in the NWSL) and four assists (tied for fifth in the NWSL). Debinha has been a star for her country as well with over 100 caps and more than 50 goals.

“Debinha is one of the best players in the world and we are so excited to have her in Kansas City,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton. “She’s a force on the pitch and has shown that over the last decade. She will be a tremendous contributor to the team, and we are happy to have her on our side.”

“As a professional athlete, I always want to get better and to be on a competitive team that fights for titles, with excellent professionals,” said Debinha. “I’m sure it will help me in that goal and Kansas City showed that last season. The plan that the club has shown me left me really motivated, because of the entire training facility and the construction of a stadium for a women’s team. All of this made me want to be part of it and made me think about being here today. I’m happy for this new journey that is just beginning.”

“KC Current’s training facility and under-construction stadium seem to be a big draw for players and Debinha is no exception. “It’s very important to see the evolution of women’s soccer today in the league and also worldwide, so I think clubs have been doing well for women’s soccer, a great evolution, I’m very happy. Of course, having our own facility, I think it makes the team’s preparation a lot easier, this is very important. I can’t wait to get to know the facility and meet the group.”